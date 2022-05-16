Camila Cabello Variety's 2022 Power Of Women
Getty Image
Pop

Camila Cabello Will Take Over For Ariana Grande On The 22nd Season Of ‘The Voice’

FacebookTwitterMusic News Editor

The Voice has been a regular television presence over the past decade, as their have been 21 seasons of the singing competition show since 2011. One thing that’s not consistent, though, is the show’s lineup of coaches, as there tends to be at least once change in that lineup between seasons. During the 21st season, which concluded last December, Blake Shelton, John Legend, Kelly Clarkson, and Ariana Grande sat in the famous rotating chairs. Now, though, a new vocal great is joining the show: Camila Cabello.

This will be Cabello’s first time as a regular coach on the show, although she has previously appeared as a team mentor. Grande is leaving the show, as is Clarkson. Stepping in to fill the other vacancy is Gwen Stefani, who was a coach in five previous seasons, most recently on Season 19 in 2020.

Cabello made the announcement yesterday with a TikTok video, in which Shelton, Legend, and Stefani harmonize on the hook of Mika’s “Grace Kelly” before Cabello pops up. She captioned her post, “See you this fall #TheVoice.”

@camilacabello

#duet with @gwenstefani See you this fall #TheVoice

♬ original sound – Blake Shelton

Cabello certainly has the resume to help guide up-and-coming vocalists to greatness on the show: She has three top-10 albums to her name, including her No. 1 debut, 2018’s Camila. She also has a pair of No. 1 single: “Havana” with Young Thug” and “Señorita” with Shawn Mendes.

Listen To This
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: InstagramTwitter
×