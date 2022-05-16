The Voice has been a regular television presence over the past decade, as their have been 21 seasons of the singing competition show since 2011. One thing that’s not consistent, though, is the show’s lineup of coaches, as there tends to be at least once change in that lineup between seasons. During the 21st season, which concluded last December, Blake Shelton, John Legend, Kelly Clarkson, and Ariana Grande sat in the famous rotating chairs. Now, though, a new vocal great is joining the show: Camila Cabello.

This will be Cabello’s first time as a regular coach on the show, although she has previously appeared as a team mentor. Grande is leaving the show, as is Clarkson. Stepping in to fill the other vacancy is Gwen Stefani, who was a coach in five previous seasons, most recently on Season 19 in 2020.

Cabello made the announcement yesterday with a TikTok video, in which Shelton, Legend, and Stefani harmonize on the hook of Mika’s “Grace Kelly” before Cabello pops up. She captioned her post, “See you this fall #TheVoice.”

Cabello certainly has the resume to help guide up-and-coming vocalists to greatness on the show: She has three top-10 albums to her name, including her No. 1 debut, 2018’s Camila. She also has a pair of No. 1 single: “Havana” with Young Thug” and “Señorita” with Shawn Mendes.