Kelly Clarkson is quite literally the queen of covers. From a forceful rendition of Chris Stapleton’s “You Should Probably Leave” to an unexpected recent performance of Spacehog’s “In The Meantime,” there’s apparently nothing Clarkson can’t tackle. Now, she’s back with another.

The “Since U Been Gone” performer took the stage on her show to give her all for a striking cover Death Cab For Cutie’s “You Are A Tourist.” Though Ben Gibbard’s distinct vocals are hard to compete with, she makes the song her own with her vivacious vibrato and entrancing soprano, imbuing it with strong, infectious feeling like she always does.

Clarkson recently revealed that a new album is on the way. It will be her first in six years aside from her holiday albums, and it’ll also be her first since her divorce from her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock in 2021. “It took a minute for me to be able to release this album,” Clarkson explained. “Because I just had to be over it, through it, all around it. I had to get past it in order to talk about it.”

Watch Clarkson’s killer performance of “You Are A Tourist” above.

