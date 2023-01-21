Kelly Clarkson continued her popular Kellyoke tradition on her talk show today with her latest cover of Chris Stapleton’s “You Should Probably Leave.” Backed by My Band Y’all, Clarkson gave an emotional rendition of the story about a struggling relationship coming to an end. As always, she dazzles with perfection.

“Cause I know you and you know me And we both know where this is gonna lead,” she sings. “You want me to say that I want you to stay / So you should probably leave.”

Years ago, at the start of Clarkson’s covers segment, she also performed Stapleton’s hit song “Tennessee Whiskey” in 2020. The two stars went on to collab on “Glow,” a track from her holiday record, When Christmas Comes Around…, that dropped last year.

“Nothing has changed, I still wish you could be / Wrapped up in my arms, spending Christmas with me / When it gets cold is when I notice the most / With all the lights on the trees, even Christmas can’t compete with your glow,” the duo sang together.

Clarkson has previously covered Blink-182, Duran Duran, Katy Perry, Lady Gaga, Florence And The Machine, and more during her Kellyoke segments.

Watch Kelly Clarkson’s cover of “You Should Probably Leave” above.

Kelly Clarkson is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.