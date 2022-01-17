From American Idol winner to a full-blown pop music sensation, Kelly Clarkson is now a daytime TV darling. With NBC’s The Kelly Clarkson Show, Clarkson is setting herself apart from the daytime clutter with highly shareable segments like the popular “Kellyoke” that sees her challenging herself to cover hits from across the pop culture spectrum. She made waves last year with her covers of Billie Eilish’s “Happier Than Ever“and Silk Sonic’s “Leave The Door Open,” and now has showed her dynamism on a cover of Sharon Van Etten’s “The End Of The World.”

Technically a cover of a cover, Van Etten actually first covered the 1962 Skeeter Davis original in 2017 for the inventive soundtrack to Amazon’s The Man In The High Castle. Van Etten’s version gave the perfect cinematic lean for the dystopian show based on a Philip K. Dick novel. But Clarkson’s take is forged deeper in country an Americana. Backed by a five-piece band, it’s the pedal steel guitar that provides the lingering backbone for her to sing over. The performance feels almost like the Grand Ole Opry has come to daytime TV and Clarkson is once again sublime.

Watch Clarkson’s cover of “The End Of The World” above.

