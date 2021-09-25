Coldplay is less than a month away from sharing their ninth album Music Of The Spheres. As its release date nears, the band delivered their latest single, namely “My Universe,” their endearing collaboration with BTS. The track features production from Swedish producer Max Martin and it finds Coldplay and BTS singing in English and Korean. Recently they performed it on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

It finds Chris Martin, with a guitar in hand, sitting beside Clarkson to perform a shorter version of the song. The singer’s vocals roar as he tears through the chorus and first verse of the song. He switches to Korean as he heads into the song’s pre-chorus, which is performed by BTS’ Jungkook on the official version.

During a recent interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, Chris Martin spoke about how much he enjoyed working with BTS. “I love them, and we love them, and it’s been such a joy,” he said. “It’s something you could look at so cynically, and we have at times, but anytime there’s actual communication or music between us, it just feels so good. So, I unabashedly and unashamedly feel really grateful for the song, grateful for the person that inspired the song, and grateful for the people we sing it with.”

You can watch Chris Martin perform the song in the video above.

Coldplay is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.