Kesha’s music career got off to a scorching start with her 2009 debut single “Tik Tok,” which topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart and was ultimately one of the defining songs of its era. The opening lyric, though, hasn’t aged particularly well: “Wake up in the morning feelin’ like P. Diddy.”

Diddy, of course, is currently facing multiple sexual harassment/assault lawsuits. Kesha isn’t going to let that stop her from performing her biggest hit, but a change is in order, and Kesha made one during a surprise appearance at Coachella this past weekend.

Reneé Rapp brought Kesha out during her set and the two launched into “Tik Tok,” tweaking the opening lyric to have a totally opposite stance on Diddy: “Wake up in the morning like, ‘F*ck P. Diddy!'”

KESHA JUST CHANGED THE LYRICS FOR TIK TOK TO “FUCK P DIDDY” AT COACHELLA WITH RENEÉ RAPP OH MY GODDD pic.twitter.com/RrDvsyPKmo — maxx HAS A BEYONCÉ AUTOGRAPH !!!! (@ArnoldMaxx) April 15, 2024

Kesha, meanwhile, has a lot to celebrate. Last year, she released Gag Order, which fulfilled her contractual obligations with Dr. Luke’s label, Kemosabe. Shortly after, Kesha and Dr. Luke, after years of allegations of sexual assault and defamation, ended their legal battle. Last month, Kesha celebrated by teasing an unreleased song and writing, “First day I’ve owned my voice in 19 years. Welcome.” On Instagram Live later, Kesha was seen wiping away happy tears as she previewed new music.