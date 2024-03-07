Last May, Kesha released Gag Order, fulfilling her contract with Dr. Luke’s record label. The following month, the defamation lawsuit ended between Kesha and Dr. Luke ended with a joint statement. The statement confirmed that Kesha and the record producer had “agreed to a resolution of the lawsuit” and included commentary about Kesha’s allegation that Dr. Luke drugged and raped her in 2005. The sprawling legal battle began in 2014, as chronicled by Vulture.

All of that information is crucial context for Kesha’s latest social media activity. On Wednesday, March 6, the multi-platinum-certified pop singer and songwriter wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “First day I’ve owned my voice in 19 years. Welcome.” Kesha also went on Instagram Live to preview new music. One screen recording reposted by Kesha on X shows her wiping away tears while an upbeat, poppy song snippet plays in the background.

First day I’ve owned my voice in 19 years. Welcome. — kesha (@KeshaRose) March 7, 2024

Kesha just went live on Instagram and teased a new song through happy tears 🥹 pic.twitter.com/W9McrttlAX — Kesha Today (@KeshaToday) March 7, 2024

At the same time, Kesha posted a link to the website KeshaIsWaitingForYou.com alongside an ethereal trailer video showing her undressing by a river. Eventually, she is completely nude.

As of this writing, the website doesn’t give much away. It can probably safely be assumed that this means Kesha is about to drop an album, and it might even be likely that the album’s cover art is the only image on her newly launched website: An entirely naked Kesha facing away from the camera — looking toward an opaque moon while everyone else is looking at her bare bum.