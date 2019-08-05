Khalid Is Planning A Benefit Concert Following The El Paso Shootings

Getty Image

Following the tragic mass shooting in El Paso this weekend, singer-songwriter Khalid has announced that he will be holding a benefit concert in his hometown later this month.

“Over the past few days, my mind and heart have been heavy,” Khalid wrote on Twitter. “Hearing/seeing an act of terrorism happen so close to home, my family, and my friends has been unbelievable and shocking. Singing ‘915’ and ‘City of El Paso’ on tour every night feels indescribable.”

“Over the past few days, I’ve been thinking of ways to help out and support the city,” he added. “I’m planning for a benefit concert later this month, all of the proceeds will go to the families affected by the shooting. Sending everyone my love and will keep you guys updated.”

Khalid was born in Georgia and lived in Kentucky, New York, and Germany, but the singer went to high school in El Paso and considers it home. Many of his songs are about the city and his experiences growing up there.

One fan asked Khalid if he would consider opening up merch proceeds to support families of the victims of the El Paso shooting, Khalid said he’s also looking into that as an option, but “would want to do [it] the right way.”

Khalid is currently wrapping the North American leg of his Free Spirit world tour. Check out his remaining tour dates here.