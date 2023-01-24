Kim Petras, on the heels of dropping her fiery new single “Brrr,” popped by Late Night With Seth Meyers to deliver the debut performance.

Keeping to the visual theme, Petras opens surrounded by blue smoke and backed by an icy mountain visual. She’s also covered in blue sparkles. However, the black leather coat and gloves fit the song’s actual aesthetic, as it relies on a heavy electronic beat and some seriously suggestive lyrics in typical Petras fashion.

She also sat down with Meyers for an eight-minute interview where she spilled some serious tea. Petras talked about what it was like to perform “Unholy” with Sam Smith on SNL, where she had to hide under a massive dress.

“Someone on TikTok predicted it, but other than that, it was a surprise,” she joked.

Petras also attended the afterparty where she posed for some viral pics with Madonna and the episode’s host, Aubrey Plaza. “We talked and I was really obliterated drunk and I was just like, ‘You’re my queen!'” Petras said.

Later in the interview, they also touch on her Grammy nomination and Petras’ singing dog, Karl. Oh yeah, and she also revealed that she’ll be hitting the road on tour this summer, giving fans something to look forward to.

Watch Kim Petras perform “Brrr” and her interview on Late Night above.

