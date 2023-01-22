Ahead of their upcoming fourth studio album, Gloria, Sam Smith took to the Saturday Night Live stage. In their first performance of the night, Smith performed their No. 1 hit single, “Unholy.”

During the performance, Smith looked dazzling while wearing a large, fluffy dress, standing under a vibrant pink spotlight. While singing, Smith showed off their glamorous nails, while delivering powerhouse vocals throughout.

Their collaborator, Kim Petras, made a surprise appearance during the performance, as she was hidden under Smith’s dress. During her verse, Smith opened the bottom of the coat, revealing Petras, who grooved to the beat as she sang her portion of the song.

Last year, “Unholy” made chart history, as the collaboration was the first single by a non-binary and a trans artist to reach No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Though this is the first time Smith has performed “Unholy” on SNL, this is the second time the song has made an appearance on the show. Back in October, “Unholy” played during a sketch where Jack Harlow and Bowen Yang played bartenders serving up tableside cocktails.

You can check out the performance of “Unholy” above.

Gloria is out 1/27 via Capitol and EMI. You can pre-save it here.