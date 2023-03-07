Australia’s Sydney WorldPride 2023 festival just wrapped up over the weekend, and helping to close things out was a set from Kim Petras. Her setlist was full of sex-charged songs like “Slut Pop,” “Treat Me Like A Slut,” and “They Wanna F*ck,” but perhaps the highlight was “Throat Goat.” It’s a banger, sure, but it was the on-stage sign language interpreter who ended up the star of this song.

Kim Petras’s AUSLAN sign interpreter signing to her song “Throat Goat” at Sydney WorldPride. https://t.co/3juBhCnzpA — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 5, 2023

For those unaware, the phrase “throat goat” has an NSFW meaning, but Urban Dictionary has the definition. The interpreter conveyed this meaning well with their signing, doing a lot of suggestive gesturing with their hands near their mouth.

Some Twitter users noted the interpreter pulled through during other parts of Petras’ performance, too, like during “Coconuts” and “Superpower B*tch.”

he nailed it during COCONUTS pic.twitter.com/uw1Ejuczol — Taylor 🧷 (@TaylorBlud) March 6, 2023

As for the meaning of Petras’ “Throat Goat,” it’s pretty clear what’s going on here with lyrics like, “I can take it all, love it big or small / Make it hit the wall, I’m the throat goat / I just sucked my ex, no gag reflex / I just had to flex, I’m the throat goat,” and, “These b*tches can’t suck like me / Walk in, I’m the sucking queen / Look around, all eyes on me / Jack it off, I’ma suck it clean.”