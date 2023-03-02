Billboard‘s Women In Music 2023 was held in Los Angeles last night, March 1. The annual event was hosted by Quinta Brunson and, as the title suggests, celebrated the impact of several powerful women in music.

SZA took home Woman Of The Year, Olivia Rodrigo presented Lana Del Rey with the Visionary Award, and Bad Bunny even showed up to present Ivy Queen the Icon Award.

But it wouldn’t be an awards show without performances.

Kim Petras, the Chartbreaker Award recipient, kicked the evening off with an atmospheric rendition of her January single “Brrr.”

Kim petras just casually killing it In Front of a room full of legends oh yes pic.twitter.com/YQIsHJxiWQ — 𝒞. (@Celebirteas) March 2, 2023

Roughly 20 minutes later, Doechii’s mother, Celesia Moore, introduced her as this year’s Rising Star before she took the stage to deliver a dynamic performance of “Persuasive.” (Doechii also teased “new music” is on the way earlier in the day.)

Lainey Wilson, this year’s Rulebreaker Award winner, was up next around the 37-minute mark, and she allowed everyone to catch their breath from Doechii with the ballad “Heart Like A Truck.”