King Charles III enjoyed his coronation on Saturday, May 6, and while Katy Perry had trouble finding her seat for the coronation ceremony, she and Lionel Richie did what they do best at the subsequent Coronation Concert at Windsor Castle on Sunday, May 7.

The Associated Press relayed the scene:

“The newly crowned monarch and his wife [Queen Camilla] appeared to enjoy the show as Richie performed ‘All Night Long,’ at one point getting up on their feet and swaying to the music. Other members of the royal family, including 8-year-old Princess Charlotte and Prince George, 9, waved Union flags along with a crowd of some 20,000 gathered on the castle’s east terrace. Charlotte and her mother, Kate, the Princess of Wales, sang along as Perry, dressed in a gold foil ball gown, performed her pop hit ‘Roar.'”

King Charles and Queen Camilla repaid the favor by appearing in Perry and Richie’s remote segment on American Idol during Sunday night’s broadcast. (Ed Sheeran and Alanis Morissette filled in as judges in their absence.)

“What a party. What a party. It was unbelievable,” Richie told host Ryan Seacrest of the weekend’s royal festivities. Perry agreed that “it was incredible” and confirmed she and Richie were coming to Idol audiences from Windsor Castle around the Coronation Concert.

“Now, we’re trying to figure out, what can we do to bring something different to the show,” Richie teased before King Charles and Queen Camilla made their way into the shot.

“I just wanted to check how long you’ll be using this room for,” King Charles said with a laugh. He also thanked Perry and Richie for their “brilliant performance,” which Queen Camilla added was “fantastic.”

Watch the American Idol bit above, and watch Sheeran’s performance of “Eyes Closed” below.

