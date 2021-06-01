Since releasing her debut 2019 album Cheap Queen, King Princess has continuously positioned herself as force to be reckoned with. Last year, the singer expanded her catalog with her dancefloor-ready track “Only Time Makes It Human” and the masochistic number “Pain.” Now returning for her first new track of the year, King Princess kicks off Pride Month with the atmospheric tune “House Burn Down.”

The new single opens with hallow guitar tones and King Princess’ earnest vocal delivery as she sings of the pitfalls of an addictive relationship. The driving track was originally performed live during a run of shows in 2018. It quickly became a fan-favorite, with her listeners pressuring her to officially release the song. The studio version of the track was co-produced by Mark Ronson and features drums from Fabrizio Moretti and bass from Nikolai Fraiture, the latter two both of The Strokes.

Along with sharing the new track, King Princess officially announces her Heartbreak Odyssey livestream to hold fans over until she’s able to perform live again. The virtual event kicks off June 17 and will see King Princess performing her track “Holy” for the first time, as well as new singles like “Only Time Makes It Human” and “Pain.”

Listen to King Princess’ “House Burn Down” above and grab tickets to her Heartbreak Odyssey livestream here.