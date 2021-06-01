Pop

King Princess Is A Fool For Love In Her Atmospheric Heartbreak Track ‘House Burn Down’

Contributing Writer

Since releasing her debut 2019 album Cheap Queen, King Princess has continuously positioned herself as force to be reckoned with. Last year, the singer expanded her catalog with her dancefloor-ready track “Only Time Makes It Human” and the masochistic number “Pain.” Now returning for her first new track of the year, King Princess kicks off Pride Month with the atmospheric tune “House Burn Down.”

The new single opens with hallow guitar tones and King Princess’ earnest vocal delivery as she sings of the pitfalls of an addictive relationship. The driving track was originally performed live during a run of shows in 2018. It quickly became a fan-favorite, with her listeners pressuring her to officially release the song. The studio version of the track was co-produced by Mark Ronson and features drums from Fabrizio Moretti and bass from Nikolai Fraiture, the latter two both of The Strokes.

Along with sharing the new track, King Princess officially announces her Heartbreak Odyssey livestream to hold fans over until she’s able to perform live again. The virtual event kicks off June 17 and will see King Princess performing her track “Holy” for the first time, as well as new singles like “Only Time Makes It Human” and “Pain.”

Listen to King Princess’ “House Burn Down” above and grab tickets to her Heartbreak Odyssey livestream here.

Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
All The New Albums Coming Out In June 2021
by: FacebookTwitter
The Best Albums Of 2021 So Far
by: Twitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
The Best Vinyl Releases Of May 2021
by: FacebookTwitter
×