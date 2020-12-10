King Princess Endures Some Serious ‘Pain’ In Her Masochistic New Video

Following her latest album, 2019’s Cheap Queen, there has been a recently flurry of activity from King Princess in recent months. October brought “Only Time Makes Us Human” and last month saw “Pain.” Now she has dropped a new video for the latter single, and it’s appropriately brutal. In the clip, she undergoes a bevy of big hurt experiences, which include but are not limited to having her head bashed against a floor, being shot by an arrow in her nipples, and getting a tattoo on her stomach.

She previously told Apple Music’s Zane Lowe of the track, “‘Pain’ is cool because… It’s probably my favorite song I’ve ever written. It makes me so happy when I listened to it. I haven’t gotten sick of it. I like when it’s on in the background or my girlfriend just did my new video, she was… I had to hear it a bajillion times through the editing process. I was just like, ‘This song makes me so happy.’ And I think what I love about it is it’s got that f*cking piano. It’s the ultimate George Michael meets Erotica-era Madonna meets an incredible remix if you’re in a gay club that makes you uncomfortable and horny.”

Watch the “Pain” video above.