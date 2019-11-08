It’s clear that King Princess (real name Mikaela Straus) is on her way to stardom. Ever since her debut single “1950” established her as a talent on the rise (and was later certified Gold), King Princess has been working her way up the musical food chain. She found a big-time collaborator in Mark Ronson when the two joined forces on “Pieces Of Us.” She recently released her debut album Cheap Queen. Now she has achieved another milestone: King Princess made her US television debut last night when she performed her latest single, “Hit The Back,” on The Late Show.

Strauss (who is only 20 years old, by the way) had a nice stage setup, beginning on a raised platform surrounded by giant hands before joining the band in front of her when the song transitions from ballad to upbeat, disco-inspired banger. If Strauss had any nerves about making her TV debut, you couldn’t tell by watching her perform. Her vocals were on point, she owned the space, and her first of what is sure to be many TV appearances went fantastically.

She also performed “1950,” which is available online as a web-exclusive video.

Watch King Princess perform “Hit The Back” and “1950” on The Late Show above, and read our review of Cheap Queen here.