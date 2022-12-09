If you’re one to lurk through Twitter trends, then you may have seen or come across the ‘#SaveKPOPBroadway’ hashtag floating around.

The trending hashtag originated from the heartbreaking news on the abrupt closing of KPOP the Broadway musical made on Tuesday evening (December 6). Since then, the cast — consisting of in real life K-pop stars Kevin Woo (former U-KISS), Min (former Miss A), Luna (former f(x)), Bohyung (former SPICA) — and crew, alongside the K-pop and Asian-American Pacific Islander community, have expressed their passion and determination to keep the show alive through their respective social platforms.

“Our show is so important to stay on Broadway!” Kevin Woo, who plays a member of fictional boy group F8, tweets. “It brings more diverse, newer, and younger audiences to live theatre. We NEED this to continue to open doors for so many more talented AAPI artists to come. This show needs to be seen by many more audiences.”

Since Tuesday’s announcement, the show’s curtain calls have been filled with love and emotions from the audience as cast members express their never-ending gratitude towards the audience present.

amy keum’s words at the end of the 12/08 show. at the end of KPOP, the cast sit at the center of the stage while photos & videos of their younger selves performing flash on the screen behind them. you can easily sense their dedication & passion.#saveKPOPbroadway @KPOPBroadway pic.twitter.com/X0Kd7XzGiZ — bigflo lex (@vernonmakesjam) December 9, 2022

“Growing up as an Asian theatre kid, you never think a show like this could exist,” Amy Keum says. “But it does. And it’s here! It deserves more.”

KPOP has become a vital part in not only showing the different dynamics of K-pop and the spectacle behind it, but bringing representation and diversity in the Broadway space, pushing boundaries and making history for the Asian and Asian-American communities alike.