If you’re one to lurk through Twitter trends, then you may have seen or come across the ‘#SaveKPOPBroadway’ hashtag floating around.
The trending hashtag originated from the heartbreaking news on the abrupt closing of KPOP the Broadway musical made on Tuesday evening (December 6). Since then, the cast — consisting of in real life K-pop stars Kevin Woo (former U-KISS), Min (former Miss A), Luna (former f(x)), Bohyung (former SPICA) — and crew, alongside the K-pop and Asian-American Pacific Islander community, have expressed their passion and determination to keep the show alive through their respective social platforms.
“Our show is so important to stay on Broadway!” Kevin Woo, who plays a member of fictional boy group F8, tweets. “It brings more diverse, newer, and younger audiences to live theatre. We NEED this to continue to open doors for so many more talented AAPI artists to come. This show needs to be seen by many more audiences.”
Our show is SO IMPORTANT to stay on Broadway! It brings more diverse, newer, and younger audiences to live theatre. We NEED this to continue to open doors for so many more talented AAPI artists to come. This show needs to be seen by many more audiences💜 https://t.co/VZc0efNQwC
— Kevin Woo (@kevinwoo91) December 8, 2022
Since Tuesday’s announcement, the show’s curtain calls have been filled with love and emotions from the audience as cast members express their never-ending gratitude towards the audience present.
amy keum’s words at the end of the 12/08 show.
at the end of KPOP, the cast sit at the center of the stage while photos & videos of their younger selves performing flash on the screen behind them. you can easily sense their dedication & passion.#saveKPOPbroadway @KPOPBroadway pic.twitter.com/X0Kd7XzGiZ
— bigflo lex (@vernonmakesjam) December 9, 2022
“Growing up as an Asian theatre kid, you never think a show like this could exist,” Amy Keum says. “But it does. And it’s here! It deserves more.”
KPOP has become a vital part in not only showing the different dynamics of K-pop and the spectacle behind it, but bringing representation and diversity in the Broadway space, pushing boundaries and making history for the Asian and Asian-American communities alike.
Created by Korean-American writer and producer Jason Kim, with music by the first female Asian composer on Broadway Helen Park, KPOP is the first Broadway production that showcases Korean culture and K-pop. The musical’s casting and storytelling are a complete standout as it conveys what being a part of the K-pop industry is like from the perspective of both Korean and Korean-American K-pop stars who are either part of a girl group, boy group, or solo.
Just like how the premise of the musical is about K-pop solidifying its role as a global phenomenon through showcasing various K-pop acts making it out west, KPOP the musical itself, though short-lived, has already cemented history on its own in the hearts of many to those who’ve come across it.
The musical officially opened its Broadway doors on November 27 and has held 44 preview performances prior to and 17 regular shows to date.
KPOP will hold its final show on Sunday, December 11 at Circle in the Square on Broadway. All tickets for the upcoming shows are reportedly sold out, but eager attendees can be on the lookout on the musical’s official site.