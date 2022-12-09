In a year where departures and disbandments are happening left and right in the industry, another shocking leave has left the K-pop community speechless.

Today (December 9), JYP Entertainment has announced the departure of NMIXX member Jinni. Though no further details were given, the statement released on the K-pop group‘s official bulletin board mentioned the termination of her exclusive contract with the company and her leave was due to personal reasons.

Check out JYP Entertainment’s official statement, with translations provided by Soompi, below:

“Hello, this is JYP Entertainment. Jinni, who has been a member of NMIXX up until now, will be leaving the group due to personal circumstances, and her exclusive contract has been terminated. We apologize for giving many fans cause for concern with this sudden news. As a result, we are letting you know that NMIXX will be carrying out all of their future scheduled activities as a six-member group. We ask that you give lots of encouragement to Jinni, who will be walking a new path, and we also ask that NSWER [NMIXX’s fans] give their warm support to the six members who will continue to grow and race towards their dreams. Once again, we apologize to the fans who have given [NMIXX] so much support. Thank you.”

NMIXX made their debut earlier this year (February 2, 2022) originally as a seven-member ensemble consisting of members, Lily, Haewon, Sullyoon, Bae, Jiwoo, Kyujin, and Jinni. The group has successfully released two EPs — AD MARE and ENTWURF — both of which are available on all streaming platforms. And just a few weeks ago, NMIXX released their Christmas-themed single “Funky Glitter Christmas.”

The young JYP girl group will now continue with six members.