Kylie Minogue just dropped “Lights Camera Action,” and the song’s title was even more instructive than it seemed.

On Thursday morning, October 3, the Australian pop icon announced 2025 North American dates for her Tension Tour, which a press release confirmed “is set to be Kylie’s biggest tour since 2011.”

“North America, it’s your turn!” Minogue cheerfully said in this Instagram video. “I’m coming to a city near you next spring for my Tension Tour.”

The 16-date North American leg will begin on March 29 at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Minogue will hit New York City’s Madison Square Garden on April 4 and several other famed venues before wrapping at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California on May 2.

As per press release, American Express Card Members will have access to the Amex Presale from 10 a.m. local time on Tuesday, October 8, to 10 p.m. local time on Thursday, October 10. The Artist Presale is scheduled for Wednesday, October 9, at 10 a.m. local time, which fans can sign up for here. The general onsale will begin on Friday, October 11, at 10 a.m. local time.

Minogue is appropriately kicking off her Tension Tour at home in Australia, with opening night scheduled for February 15 at RAC Arena in Perth, Australia. Australian dates stretch into March before Minogue visits Asia and the UK. See all dates here, but keep in mind that “more countries and dates to be announced over the coming weeks, including Europe and South America,” as per press release.

Minogue released Tension in September 2023 and will release Tension II on October 18.

Check out Minogue’s North American Tension Tour dates as well as her Tension II album cover artwork and tracklist below.