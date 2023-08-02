There are certainly several variations of Barbie in the new Barbie movie, but there is only one Margot Robbie. And there’s only one person Kylie Minogue can imagine playing her in a biopic.

In a recent interview with E! Online, Minogue revealed that she would love for her fellow Australian to channel her for a movie about her life.

“Margot Robbie in my dreams,” said Minogue. “She’d have the Australian accent down, that’s for sure.”

At the time of writing, no biopic on Minogue has been announced, nor is it known if one is in the works, but Minogue’s career has certainly warranted such a film. More than two decades after the Australian pop star broke through in the U.S. with her hit singles “Can’t Get You Out Of My Head” and “Love At First Sight,” Minogue is still keeping the bops coming with her most recent single, “Padam Padam.”

This fall, she will release her 16th studio album, Tension. She is also gearing up for her Vegas residency, which is set to kick off at Voltaire, a new hotel under the Venetian resort branch. Minogue’s Vegas residency kicks off this November.

Tension is out 9/22 via BMG. Find more information here.