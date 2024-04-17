Time unveiled its 2024 list of the 100 Most Influential People, spanning actors, athletes, directors, political figures, and others dominating the public conversation. As expected, many musicians made the list this year. Dua Lipa received a cover honor with a bio crafted by Patti Smith.

“She moves with a lightness in a heavy world — bold, playful, and self-aware,” Smith wrote about the “Houdini” singer. “She is thoughtfully outspoken for the oppressed and displaced. She founded an influential editorial platform, Service95, to cover cultural topics and address humanitarian concerns. She believes in family, is grateful to her parents, and supportive of her siblings.”

21 Savage received his honor from Burna Boy, who said: “I trust my gut when it comes to my music and collaborations, and I find myself naturally drawn to artists like 21 Savage — those who remain grounded in their convictions and consistently defy the constraints imposed upon them. Like 21, I know what it’s like to rise above challenging beginnings, and it makes his success all that much more remarkable.”

Kylie Minogue also made the list this year, likely after the success of her single “Padam Padam.” “Kylie creates a space where everyone is safe to be themselves,” Coldplay’s Chris Martin shared about her. “When I look at her I feel hope. She’s proof there are humans who don’t judge.”

Other prominent musicians who made the Time 100 list this year include Jack Antonoff, Fantasia Barrino, Leslie Odom Jr., and James McBride.

