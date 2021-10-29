Kylie Minogue launched a return last year that clearly had the blessing of the disco gods. The aptly-named Minogue comeback, Disco, had fans of ’70s dance floor jams rejoicing, and songs like “Say Something” and her remix of “Real Groove” featuring Dua Lipa got even more people interested in pop’s recent revival of the groovy format.

Apparently, Minogue realized after Dua hopped on that remix that adding new collaborators and guests to her already-pristine rework of ’70s vibes was a great way to connect the past with the present, and her new version of the record drops in a few weeks. Disco: Guest List Edition includes guests like Years & Years, the legendary disco icon Gloria Gaynor, and extended mixes or remixes from Basement Jaxx, Purple Disco Machine, and Syn Cole.

Luckily for Jessie Ware fans, it also includes a collaboration between Minogue and Ware on “Kiss Of Life.” For her part, Jessie was getting into the disco revival vibes herself last year with the shimmering What’s Your Pleasure?. “Kiss Of Life” is a sweet spot between the two records, and further proof that this ’70s throwback emphasis isn’t going anywhere soon — the music that’s coming out of it is just too good!

Listen to “Kiss Of Life” above.

Disco: Guest List Edition is out 11/12 via BMG. Pre-order it here.

