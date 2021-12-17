In case you’re unaware, having the No. 1 song in the UK on the week of Christmas is considered a prestigious honor, so much so that it’s the subject of much speculation and conversation every year. The past few years, those conversations have been dominated by popular UK YouTube personality LadBaby, who has had the top song in each of the past three years thanks to his parody covers with lyrics focused on sausage rolls, a beloved UK dish.

From 2018 to 2020, he topped the charts with, respectively, versions of “We Built This City” by Starship, “I Love Rock ‘n Roll” (re-titled “I Love Sausage Rolls”) by the Arrows (but most famously performed by Joan Jett & The Blackhearts), and “Don’t Stop Believin'” (re-titled “Don’t Stop Me Eatin'”) by Journey.

Now, he’s looking for a four-peat, and he got Ed Sheeran and Elton John to help out and join him on “Sausage Rolls For Everyone,” which is a reworked version of Sheeran and John’s new holiday single “Merry Christmas.” Considering that “Merry Christmas” is the current No. 1 song in the UK and that LadBaby has an established history of holiday success, it wouldn’t be surprising to see “Sausage Rolls For Everyone” hit the top spot come Christmas.

If the track does manage to do that, it will be a historic moment that makes LadBaby the only artist to ever have four consecutive Christmas No. 1s. He’s currently just one of three artists who has done it three years in a row, alongside The Beatles and The Spice Girls.

Speaking with the Daily Star (as Celebretainment notes), Hoyle said the collaboration was Sheeran’s idea. He also noted, “It was a surreal moment when we met Elton, and I was overcome with emotion when he started singing because it’s Sir Elton John. I went, ‘Oh my God, that’s his voice singing about sausage rolls, this is insane!’ It was a real moment. Me and my wife stood there and the whole room went silent. And he did it in one take, unlike me, who had to do it about 40 times. Talking about it just gives me goosebumps.”

The song, by the way, is a charity single, with proceeds going towards British food bank The Trussell Trust.

Watch the “Sausage Rolls For Everyone” video above.

