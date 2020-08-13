Getty Image
Pop

Lady Gaga Will Perform At The MTV VMAs For The First Time Since 2013

FacebookTwitterMusic News Editor

The list of artists performing at this year’s MTV VMAs ceremony has expanded in recent weeks, and now a major artist has been added: For the first time since 2013, Lady Gaga will grace the VMAs stage. She joins a lineup that includes Doja Cat, BTS, J Balvi, The Weeknd, Roddy Ricch, Maluma, and CNCO.

Gaga made the announcement by sharing a video of herself set to dramatic string music, in which she enjoys a drink outside of her house and wears a mask/hat that makes her look like a pink bug with giant feathers for antennae. She wrote in the post, “I’ve been at home dreaming of #Chromatica, and it’s finally time to take off for the first live performance. Tune in to the #VMAs on 8/30!”

This follows her performance of “Applause” at the 2013 show, which she began by wearing a white costume with a square-shaped mask and, after a series of dancer-assisted costume changes, ended in just a shell bikini with a flowery bottom.

Gaga is one of the leading nominees at this year’s awards, as she and Ariana Grande have each earned nine nods, which are tied for the most of all artists in 2020. Find the full list of this year’s nominations here.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New Hip-Hop Albums Coming Out This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar
by: Twitter
×