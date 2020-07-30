Ariana Grande And Lady Gaga Lead The Nominations For The 2020 MTV VMAs

MTV has revealed its list of nominees for the 2020 VMAs and this year, Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga lead the way with nine nominations each, including a shared nomination for Video Of The Year for their collaboration “Rain On Me.”

The next most nominations belong to Billie Eilish and The Weeknd, who each have six nominations. They will both compete for Video Of The Year as well with their songs “Everything I Wanted” and “Blinding Lights,” respectively. The final contestant for Video Of The Year is Taylor Swift and her Lover single “The Man.”

The VMAs will also introduce a pair of categories inspired by the times we live in now, “Best Music Video From Home” and “Best Quarantine Performance,” and return the “Best Alternative” after over 20 years. All categories are gender-neutral and fans can start voting from now til August 23, one week before the show’s live air date, August 30. You can vote at MTV.com. See the full list of nominees below.

Video Of The Year

Billie Eilish – “everything i wanted”

Eminem – “Godzilla” feat. Juice WRLD

Future – “Life Is Good” feat. Drake

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”

Taylor Swift – “The Man”

The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights”

Artist Of The Year

DaBaby

Justin Bieber

Lady Gaga

Megan Thee Stallion

Post Malone

The Weeknd

Song Of The Year

Billie Eilish – “Everything I Wanted”

Doja Cat – “Say So”

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”

Megan Thee Stallion – “Savage”

Post Malone – “Circles”

Roddy Ricch – “The Box”

Best Collaboration

Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber – “Stuck with U”

Black Eyed Peas – “RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)” feat. J Balvin

Ed Sheeran – “Beautiful People” feat. Khalid

Future – “Life Is Good” feat. Drake

Karol G – “Tusa” feat. Nicki Minaj

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”

Push Best New Artist

Doja Cat

Jack Harlow

Lewis Capaldi

Roddy Ricch

Tate McRae

YUNGBLUD

Best Pop

BTS – “On”

Halsey – “You should be sad”

Jonas Brothers – “What a Man Gotta Do”

Justin Bieber – “Intentions” feat. Quavo

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”

Taylor Swift – “Lover”

Best Hip-Hop

DaBaby – “Bop”

Eminem – “Godzilla” feat. Juice WRLD

Future – “Life Is Good” feat. Drake

Megan Thee Stallion – “Savage”

Roddy Ricch – “The Box”

Travis Scott – “Highest In The Room”