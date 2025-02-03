Lady Gaga is having a terrific 2025 Grammys: She (alongside Bruno Mars) landed two nominations for their No. 1 single “Die With A Smile,” she and Mars performed a cover of “California Dreamin,” and there’s more: During a commercial break, she debuted a high-production video for “Abracadabra,” a new song from her upcoming album Mayhem.

Shortly after, she gave the song a proper release and shared the video. The visual was directed by Gaga alongside Parris Goebel and Bethany Vargas (and featuring choreography by Parris Goebel). The clip features Gaga and a group of 40 dancers conveying a struggle between light and dark via evocative human movement.

“Abracadabra” is so far the third song to be revealed from Mayhem, following previous singles “Die With A Smile” and “Disease.”

Gaga previously said her upcoming album “started as me facing my fear of returning to the pop music my earliest fans loved,” and she described the creative process as “reassembling a shattered mirror: even if you can’t put the pieces back together perfectly, you can create something beautiful and whole in its own new way.”

Watch Lady Gaga’s “Abracadabra” video above.

Mayhem is out 3/7 via Streamline/Interscope. Find more information here.

