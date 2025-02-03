There’s more to the Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars story than their No. 1 collaborative hit “Die With A Smile”: At the 2025 Grammys, the two reunited to perform a cover of “California Dreamin” (most famously recorded by The Mamas & The Papas). The two kept it minimal, letting their era-defining voices do the heavy lifting as they were accompanied by some light instrumentation.

Watch the performance here.

Speaking of “Die With A Smile,” the track earned two nominations this year, for Song Of The Year and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. Those are the sole nominations this year for both artists. While this year is relatively light for them, they both have especially strong (and very similar numbers-wise, actually) Grammy histories: Gaga has 13 career wins and 38 nominations, while Mars has 15 and 33.

This is just the latest in a series of high-profile performances for Gaga. She performed at the big FireAid benefit concert a few days ago, where she even debuted a new song. Then, coming up, she’s part of the stacked SNL50: The Homecoming Concert lineup that also features Arcade Fire, Backstreet Boys, Bonnie Raitt, Brandi Carlile, Brittany Howard, Chris Martin, David Byrne, DEVO, Eddie Vedder, Jack White, Post Malone, and more.

Find the full list of nominees and winners at the 2025 Grammys here.