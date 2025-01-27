Last week, Lady Gaga launched a mysterious countdown on her website. Initially, it looked like it may have had something to do with her debut album given the site’s aesthetics, but as the countdown ticked down, the site changed to reference all of her albums.

So, it seemed the countdown would end with the announcement of a new album, Gaga‘s long-awaited seventh LP. That seemed even more likely to be the case after billboards were spotted in New York City and Las Vegas, teasing something from Gaga called Mayhem coming on March 7.

Now, the countdown has reached its end and we know for certain what’s going on: Gaga’s new album is called Mayhem and it’ll be out March 7, as she announced in a teaser video.

Gaga says the album “started as me facing my fear of returning to the pop music my earliest fans loved,” and she described the creative process as “reassembling a shattered mirror: even if you can’t put the pieces back together perfectly, you can create something beautiful and whole in its own new way.”

The tracklist hasn’t been revealed yet, but per pre-order pages, the project will have 14 tracks, opening with “Disease” and ending with the chart-topping Bruno Mars collaboration “Die With A Smile.”

Check out the Mayhem cover art below.