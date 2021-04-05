Before and after the release of 2013’s Artpop, Lady Gaga spoke on multiple occasions about the possibility of a sequel of the album. In 2012, she suggested that a second volume of Artpop would feature experimental material from the album’s sessions. The Artpop sequel ultimately never materialized, but fans haven’t forgotten about it.

Over the weekend, a fan started a Change.org petition titled “Release ARTPOP Act II and give Lady Gaga full creative freedom over her art.” The petition was started in response to DJ White Shadow (aka DJWS), who co-produced and/or co-wrote the majority of the songs on Artpop, telling fans they “gotta petition Gaga” if they want to hear the Artpop sequel. In just a few days, the petition has nearly 30,000 signatures.

Now, DJWS has shared a lengthy response on Instagram, in which he explains the difficulties both he and Gaga experienced while Artpop:

“Making music and delivering it the way ARTPOP was made and delivered was particularly difficult. Imagine it as if you were going skydiving and you are stuck in a free fall for what seems like forever. Then, smashing into the ground after your parachute doesn’t open, and having to do it again and again and again. Then imagine a bunch of people just standing on the sidelines watching you, and stealing your wallet from your lifeless body every time you hit the ground. There are SO many stories I can tell you about what it took to get ARTPOP into the world, and one day I might. […] I am ready to get back in. I am ready, and whenever LG is, we can get after it. That being said, try and be nice to her. She has feelings (like any other normal person) and this ‘era’ was a hard time for her too.”

He then noted, “I am sure she will be ok with revisiting it one day and building on it when the time is right. I will continue to push for those songs you want so badly, that LG and I did, and I hope you will get to hear them. Don’t let them die. Continue to get your message to the people in charge. You have the power, don’t give up.”

DJWS concluded that he has actually gotten in touch with Gaga about the petition, writing, “Oh, and I sent LG a text. I don’t feel right about sharing our private talks but I promise you all I did. :).”

Find DJWS’s post below.