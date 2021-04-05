Before and after the release of 2013’s Artpop, Lady Gaga spoke on multiple occasions about the possibility of a sequel of the album. In 2012, she suggested that a second volume of Artpop would feature experimental material from the album’s sessions. The Artpop sequel ultimately never materialized, but fans haven’t forgotten about it.
Over the weekend, a fan started a Change.org petition titled “Release ARTPOP Act II and give Lady Gaga full creative freedom over her art.” The petition was started in response to DJ White Shadow (aka DJWS), who co-produced and/or co-wrote the majority of the songs on Artpop, telling fans they “gotta petition Gaga” if they want to hear the Artpop sequel. In just a few days, the petition has nearly 30,000 signatures.
Now, DJWS has shared a lengthy response on Instagram, in which he explains the difficulties both he and Gaga experienced while Artpop:
“Making music and delivering it the way ARTPOP was made and delivered was particularly difficult. Imagine it as if you were going skydiving and you are stuck in a free fall for what seems like forever. Then, smashing into the ground after your parachute doesn’t open, and having to do it again and again and again. Then imagine a bunch of people just standing on the sidelines watching you, and stealing your wallet from your lifeless body every time you hit the ground. There are SO many stories I can tell you about what it took to get ARTPOP into the world, and one day I might. […] I am ready to get back in. I am ready, and whenever LG is, we can get after it. That being said, try and be nice to her. She has feelings (like any other normal person) and this ‘era’ was a hard time for her too.”
He then noted, “I am sure she will be ok with revisiting it one day and building on it when the time is right. I will continue to push for those songs you want so badly, that LG and I did, and I hope you will get to hear them. Don’t let them die. Continue to get your message to the people in charge. You have the power, don’t give up.”
DJWS concluded that he has actually gotten in touch with Gaga about the petition, writing, “Oh, and I sent LG a text. I don’t feel right about sharing our private talks but I promise you all I did. :).”
Find DJWS’s post below.
“First off let me say how grateful I am for all of you. You are completely badass and some of the most incredibly loving and rabid fans in the world. I love you all dearly, even when you hate me most. I made an April fools day joke about ‘Tea’ (sorry) and am amazed how much you all still care about that era, and about some songs you have never heard. I can only say to you that I am humbled every day that I am able to share some of myself with you and for it to be loved in such a special way.
To answer a couple of the questions and in an effort to clear some stuff up with some honesty I wanted to tell you a couple things. Making music and delivering it the way ARTPOP was made and delivered was particularly difficult. Imagine it as if you were going skydiving and you are stuck in a free fall for what seems like forever. Then, smashing into the ground after your parachute doesn’t open, and having to do it again and again and again. Then imagine a bunch of people just standing on the sidelines watching you, and stealing your wallet from your lifeless body every time you hit the ground. There are SO many stories I can tell you about what it took to get ARTPOP into the world, and one day I might. So many scum bags trying to latch on to the train I had worked so hard to get out of the station. So much transition and turmoil. Let me tell you that I have never been so broken as a human being the day when that record was turned in. I was nearly dead. I felt trampled on, and finished with music. At times I felt finished with life. This is not an exaggeration. In the years to follow, actually, largely up until last year, I have been trying to undo the trauma of completing that phase of my life. Some still lingers.
That being said, I am much better now and much better for having gone through it. I am strong and can hear the music with a happy heart finally. While I want you to hear the ‘extras’ that you guys want to hear, I would also like to make you some new things. l am 100x better at what I do now, and am at an all time creative high. I have eliminated all the dirty rat f*cks that were in my life and have surrounded myself with joy and love. I am ready to get back in. I am ready, and whenever LG is, we can get after it.
That being said, try and be nice to her. She has feelings (like any other normal person) and this ‘era’ was a hard time for her too. I am sure she will be ok with revisiting it one day and building on it when the time is right.
I will continue to push for those songs you want so badly, that LG and I did, and I hope you will get to hear them. Don’t let them die. Continue to get your message to the people in charge. You have the power, don’t give up.
Lastly, thank you to Nick and Dino and Dave Russell too. I wouldn’t be sh*t without you guys.
Oh, and I sent LG a text. I don’t feel right about sharing our private talks but I promise you all I did. :)
[heart emoji] P.”