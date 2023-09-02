Lady Gaga kicked off her Las Vegas residency last night (Aug. 31). And she also had a special speech to make during part of her set, while she performed her 2011 anthem, “Born This Way.”

“I’ve got something to say about trans rights in this country,” Gaga addressed the crowd.

“You got something to say, you gotta speak up, right?” she added, going on to sing the following popular lyrics. “There’s nothing wrong with loving who you are, ’Cause he made you perfect babe / I’m beautiful in my way / ‘Cause God makes no mistakes.”

“And you know, sometimes you hear people say things like, ‘I don’t always know what to say,’” Gaga continued with her speech. “Just listen. Don’t say nothin’. Listen to the stories of real people’s lives.”

Gaga is set to continue her Gaga Jazz & Piano residency through October 5 at Dolby Live at Park MGM. Fans can expect to hear both new spins on her popular songs and covers of selections from the Great American Songbook. Throughout times of the night, she was also joined by a live band, in order to channel the spirit of the music she created with the late Tony Bennett.

Check out the clip of Lady Gaga’s opening night speech below.