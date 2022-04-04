The night is young, and Lady Gaga has already won multiple awards at the Grammys tonight. Though the star has recently been recognized for her work with elderly entertainers, she’s actually been partnering with Tony Bennett on jazz standard albums for the last seven years. Cheek To Cheek, the duo’s first album, came out back in 2014, and back then it picked up the Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album. Last year, the jazz-singing duo announced they’d be doing another joint album, Love For Sale, along with some TV special performances.

VIDEO: Lady Gaga performing “Love For Sale” at the #GRAMMYs 💚 pic.twitter.com/cejsMIb1aX — LVL GAGA 💕⚔️ (@LVLGAGA) April 4, 2022

And though last year at the Grammys, Gaga was all about her Chromatica era, this year, she’s shifted gears to promoting her jazzier collaboration. Love For Sale won once more for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album, and picked up a victory for Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical. To celebrate those two wins, and the lasting artistic partnership these two legends have established, Gaga and took to the stage tonight in Vegas to give fans a peek into the jazzy universe their album created. First she performed “Love For Sale” with some wacky jazzy dance moves, and then moved directly into the jazz standard “Do I Love You?” Tony sadly wasn’t able to be present, as he retired from performing last year, but he introduced Gaga with a cute video and blew her a kiss to kick off the medley. Check it out up top.