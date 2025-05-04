Yesterday (May 3) Lady Gaga made performance history in Brazil. The “Abracadabra” singer’s Mayhem On The Beach concert at Rio de Janeiro’s Copacabana Beach set a new live audience attendance record (dethroning Madonna’s 2024 accolade).

Sadly, according to Reuters, a local terrorist group plotted to detonate a bomb among the 2.5 million crowd. Fortunately, local authorities thwarted the plan.

Today (May 4), mere hours after the spin-tingling news was shared, representatives for Lady Gaga issued a statement regarding the incident.

“We learned about this alleged threat via media reports this morning,” the rep told Variety. “Prior to and during the show, there were no known safety concerns, nor any communication from the police or authorities to Lady Gaga regarding any potential risks. Her team worked closely with law enforcement throughout the planning and execution of the concert and all parties were confident in the safety measures in place.”

According to AP, two people have been arrested in connection to the plan.

“Those involved were recruiting participants, including teenagers, to carry out integrated attacks using improvised explosives and Molotov cocktails,” said local authorities in a statement.

The Justice Ministry claimed the underground organization “falsely presented themselves online as Lady Gaga superfans” in an effort to create “networks with violent and self-destructive content.”