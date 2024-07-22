Last month, Lady Gaga was subjected to demeaning and reckless pregnancy rumors, which she cleverly denied (and Taylor Swift defended her against). Gaga is yet again at the center of unconfirmed rumors.

On July 11, rumors swirled that Gaga would perform at the 2024 Paris Olympics closing ceremony. Fans cited French outlet Purepeople and pointed toward the fact Gaga had been followed by Thomas Jolly, the artistic director for the opening and closing ceremonies, on Instagram. On Monday, July 22, paparazzi photos alleging to show Gaga and Michael Polansky, her longtime boyfriend, returning to their Paris hotel began circulating — only intensifying the speculation that she is somehow involved in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

One video captured Gaga sticking out of her car’s sunroof and waving at adorning fans.

As of this writing, there has not been any official confirmation either way regarding Gaga and the 2024 Paris Olympics. The only verifiable truth is that Gaga is gearing up to release her seventh studio album, as she confirmed at the end of her Gaga Chromatica Ball concert film.

The 2024 Paris Olympics will begin with the opening ceremony on Friday, July 26.

“While most of the entertainment acts remain under wraps, based on the hints so far, we can expect a show on a grand scale with an eclectic mash up of the old and the new,” reads a new official Olympics release. “Speaking to the media in January, Jolly said that he wants to showcase the contrasting cultures of France, be that opera or rap, thus bringing together all the pieces that form the nation’s diverse cultural identity.”