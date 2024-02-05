The 2024 Grammy Awards were with exciting moments. During the ceremony, history was made on several fronts. Firstly, Joni Mitchell made her debut on the event’s stage alongside Brandi Carlile. While several other artists, including Victoria Monét, Miley Cyrus, and more, took home their first gramophone.

But nothing quite topped seeing Celine Dion in good health. The legendary recording artist made a surprise appearance tonight (February 4) to present the award for Album Of The Year (which went to Taylor Swift for Midnights). As Dion made her way to the microphone, she was greeted with a standing ovation.

The thunderous reception was not only because of their crowd’s love for Dion. It was partly due to Dion’s stiff person syndrome diagnosis. Prior to the announcement of her forthcoming Amazon Prime documentary, I Am: Celine Dion, the last update the public received was grim.

During an interview with 7 Jours, Celine’s sister, Claudette Dion, led readers to believe that Celine lost full control of her muscles. Thankfully, as she presented Swift with her record-setting trophy, Dion seemed to be in good spirits and health.

View the full moment below courtesy of Hollywood Reporter.

