Celine Dion earned a standing ovation when she surprised everybody at the 2024 Grammys. Dion’s public appearances have been few and far between since she revealed her stiff-person syndrome (SPS) diagnosis in December 2022. The five-time Grammy winner presented Album Of The Year to Taylor Swift for Midnights, but before getting down to business, she told the entranced audience, “When I say that I’m happy to be here, I really mean it — from my heart.”

Dion’s joy was even more evident backstage. Grammy-nominated songwriter Sonyaé posted an Instagram Reel montage of her night at the ceremony, beginning with footage of her singing — no, sanging — with Dion. The video also shows Sonyaé with SZA and Victoria Monét, two of the night’s biggest winners, before treating us with more footage of Dion singing — this time, alongside a beaming Stevie Wonder.

Dion attended the 2024 Grammys with her stylist, Law Roach, who came out of retirement for one night only for Dion’s big night (as per People).

“This makes me so much Joy!” Roach captioned an Instagram post. “Not just to dress my Queen again but the fact that she’s HEALTHY AND HAPPY! The UNIVERSE always PROTECTS and PROVIDES Thank you @maisonvalentino @pppiccioli @f3nardi @tiffanyandco @michaelmclaughlin2 @matthewreisman and of course Thank you Celine for allowing me to share this triumphant moment with you.”

According to several reputed medical institutions, stiff-person syndrome is a rare autoimmune neurological disorder, causing muscle stiffness and painful spasms, with no cure. On January 30, Rolling Stone reported Dion’s ongoing battle will be captured in a forthcoming documentary, I Am: Celine Dion, due out on Amazon Prime, though it doesn’t yet have a release date.

“This last couple of years has been such a challenge for me, the journey from discovering my condition to learning how to live with and manage it, but not to let it define me,” Dion said in a statement posted to Instagram. “As the road to resuming my performing career continues, I have realized how much I have missed it, of being able to see my fans. During this absence, I decided I wanted to document this part of my life, to try to raise awareness of this little-known condition, to help others who share this diagnosis.”