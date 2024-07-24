The Olympics are about highlighting the world’s greatest athletes. But, as the globe prepares for the 2024 Summer Olympics, organizers haven’t forgotten about other entertainers.

The recent promotional segments (Cardi B and Sha’Carri Richardson, SZA and Simone Biles, Snoop Dogg, etc.) have been a bridge to usher in musicians. According to whispers online, organizers aren’t done yet.

In an exclusive report by Variety, Celine Dion is preparing to perform at the as part of the opening ceremony. Back in December 2022, the “” singer was diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome. Sadly, due to the relevation she was forced to cancel her tour plans.

Since then, Celine and her family have kept the public updated on her medical progress. She even made several public appearances, including at this year’s Grammy Award ceremony. Yesterday (July 22), Celine was spotted in Paris ahead of the Olympics, leading to the performance rumor.

None of the parties potentially involved have addressed the speculations. However, Variety pointed out that Celine could have subtly teased the performance as far back as April. In an interview with Vogue France, Celine expressed her wish to return to the country.

“I’ve chosen to work with all my body and soul,” she said. “From head to toe, with a medical team. I want to be the best I can be. My goal is to see the Eiffel Tower again!”

Could this have been an Easter for the 2024 Summer Olympics opening ceremony?