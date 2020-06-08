Lady Gaga’s ‘Chromatica’ Debuts At No. 1 Thanks To A Huge Week

Lady Gaga has spent some time at the top of the charts in her day, so the news she received this weekend isn’t uncharted territory for her: Her latest album, Chromatica, has debuted at No. 1 on the June 13-dated Billboard 200 chart, making it her sixth No. 1 album overall.

The album claimed the top spot thanks to 274,000 equivalent album units earned in the US during the week ending June 4. That’s a significant total, as it represents the biggest week for an album by a woman in 2020, and the fifth-biggest week overall this year. Gaga’s six No. 1 albums have come during a nine-year-and-two-day stretch, which is the fastest a woman has claimed a half-dozen chart-toppers. The second-fastest is Taylor Swift, who did it in ten years and nine months.

Gaga is also now one of only eight women with at least six No. 1 albums, joining Beyonce, Mariah Carey, Britney Spears, Swift (six each), Janet Jackson (seven), Madonna (nine), and Barbra Streisand (eleven). The only other woman to have a No. 1 album this year is Selena Gomez, whose Rare topped the charts.

Elsewhere on the chart, Jimmy Buffett debuts at No. 2 with Life On The Flip Side, his highest-charting album in 15 years. Run The Jewels also managed a No. 10 debut for RTJ4, their highest chart placement yet. This is despite the fact the album’s early Wednesday release meant only two days of listening activity were tracked for this week’s chart. Per usual, the duo also gave digital downloads of the album away for free.