Lady Gaga is engaged, and given her theatrical flair, one can start to imagine the opulent sort of wedding she might have. That could be the case, but she also might just head to the courthouse and get it over with.

Gaga discussed this on Jimmy Kimmel Live! yesterday, saying, “We actually talk a lot about just going to a courthouse, just the two of us, and ordering Chinese food [laughs]. But knowing me, also, it could become like a circus with unicorns.”

She also spoke about Michael Polansky’s proposal, saying, “He proposed to me right after my birthday, so my birthday passed and I was like, ‘Oh, I thought he was going to propose.’ We went on a trip together, and we went rock climbing, and we’ve been rock climbing before, which was super fun.”

She continued, “We climbed to the top, we looked around, took some photos, and then went back down, and we were just walking back to the room, and he actually — it was very Michael — he asked me if he could ask me. He wanted to know if it was OK to propose before he proposed. And I was like, ‘Yes, it’s so okay.'”

Kimmel wondered why Polansky didn’t propose at the top of their climb and Gaga responded, “I think it was smart. It was safe. He had the ring in his backpack, so it was super cute.”

Check out the full interview above.