It’s been a bit of a whirlwind in the Lady Gaga world over the past few days. The saga in question started when Gaga began sharing mysterious teasers that featured various phrases. Then, billboards teasing something called “LG6.5” began to surface. Shortly after, Gaga revealed that “LG6.5” refers to Harlequin, a companion album tied to her role as Harley Quinn in the movie Joker: Folie à Deux.

Now, we’ve gotten our first taste of the project.

Gaga shared a teaser video (watch it here) today (September 25), in which she, in character as Quinn, wanders around The Louvre museum in Paris. She comes face-to-face with the Mona Lisa, giving her a lipstick, Joker-like smile through the protective glass. All the while, a rocking new song, presumably from Harlequin, plays.

The video also serves as a teaser for the museum’s upcoming “Figures Of The Fool” exhibition, which runs from October 16, 2024 to February 3, 2025. The Louvre website explains:

“Fools are everywhere. But are the fools of today the same as the fools of yesteryear? This fall, the Musée du Louvre is dedicating an unprecedented exhibition to the myriad figures of the fool, which permeated the pictorial landscape of the 13th to the 16th centuries. Over the course of the Middle Ages and the Renaissance, the fool came to occupy every available artistic space, insinuating himself into illuminated manuscripts, printed books and engravings, tapestries, paintings, sculptures, and all manner of objects both precious and mundane. His fascinating, perplexing and subversive figure loomed large in the turmoil of an era not so different from our own.”

Watch the video here.