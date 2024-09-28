Lady Gaga dazzled during the 2024 Paris Olympics’ opening ceremony with a performance of “Mon Truc En Plumes.” However, the set’s hype was quickly overshadowed after news of her engagement was shared online.

The only problem is Lady Gaga nor her fiancée Michael Polansky announced the joyous occasion. While sitting down with The Graham Norton Show, Lady Gaga laughed off the French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal’s media team accidentally leaking the news.

“We actually got engaged on April 1,” she said. “I thought he was joking. He was not. But yeah it was really nice.”

The “Die With A Smile” singer then addressed the news of her engagement intentionally making the news. After that we went to the Paris Olympics and the prime minister had his people filming us they were saying hello,” she said. “They caught me saying, ‘Oh, this is my fiancée,’ and I was trying to keep it hidden. But they announced it to everyone. But that was kind of fun.”

Although shortly after the video went viral, Lady Gaga did confirm it, it surely would have been nice if she could have held on to the personal milestone a bit longer.

Watch the full clip of Lady Gaga on The Graham Norton Show above.