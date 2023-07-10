When Lady Gaga’s dogs were stolen in 2021, the heartbroken singer offered a $500,000 reward for their safe return, “no questions asked.” The “no questions asked” nature of the money got the attention of Jennifer McBride, who tried to claim the reward. McBride, however, was actually involved in the dognapping: Last December, she plead no contest to receiving stolen property in connection with the theft. She then sued Gaga for breach of contract, fraud by false promise, and fraud by misrepresentation for not paying her the $500,000 reward.

McBride sought $1.5 million in damages, but now a judge has ruled that she will get nothing.

TMZ reports that a judge tossed out the lawsuit, saying that being convicted in connection to the crime is an issue, and that allowing McBride to pursue the claims “would allow her to benefit from her admitted wrongdoing.”

Gaga, meanwhile, recently shared an update with fans, writing on social media, “I wanted to share a more personal moment with you today, I know I haven’t been doing a lot of that lately and some of you are really longing for me to share more of my artistic process. I’ve been experiencing my creativity ever since last summer in a really special and private way. I wrote and produced music for a special project, I prepared for months developing my character for Joker, I filmed Joker for many months (a very introspective time), I have been running my start-up Haus Labs, doing philanthropic work, and additionally have been working on The Chromatica Ball film edit.”