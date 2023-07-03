Adele is making the most out of Weekends With Adele, her ongoing Las Vegas residency. Every performance showcases a different side of her dynamic personality, whether that means endearingly owning up to forgetting a lyric or cracking a joke about Spanx-induced “jock itch.”

This past weekend, the 20th weekend of her residency, Adele shared her opinion on what she thinks is the best karaoke song. If you think about it, being someone like Adele with a discography full of objectively karaoke-ready hits really narrows down the field, but the 16-time Grammy winner didn’t even seem tempted to choose one of her songs.

“Do you know what’s the best karaoke song to do?” Adele asked her Weekends With Adele audience, as captured in a fan video circulated by the likes of Gaga Daily and Pop Crave. “‘Bad Romance’ by Lady Gaga.” (“Bad Romance” peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 on December 5, 2009.)

The off-camera audience member agreed with Adele before the two launched into the famed “Bad Romance” hook, “Ra-ra, ah-ah-ah / Roma, roma-ma / Gaga, ooh, la-la.”

Adele says Lady Gaga’s “Bad Romance” is her favorite karaoke song. pic.twitter.com/a201R2cS7o — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 1, 2023

Another fan-captured video began circulating on Sunday, July 2, that shows Adele addressing the troubling concert trend of people throwing objects at performers like Ava Max, Bebe Rexha, and Kelsea Ballerini.

“Have you noticed how people are, like, forgetting f*cking show etiquette at the moment [and] just throwing sh*t on stage? Have you seen that?” Adele said while carrying around a T-shirt cannon. “I f*cking dare you. Dare you to throw something at me. … These people have lost it.”

📹Adele @Adele talks about fans throwing phones & things on stage at other artists shows

"Have you noticed how people are like forgetting fucking show etiquette at the moment throwing shit on stage ? I fucking dare you…. these people have lost it ”

©️Ig: mikesnedegar pic.twitter.com/9G6pPyFT7M — Adelettes (@Adelettes2) July 2, 2023

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.