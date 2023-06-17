Lady Gaga shared a new update with fans to her Instagram — with a photo of herself sitting in front of the eventual The Chromatica Ball movie.

“I wanted to share a more personal moment with you today, I know I haven’t been doing a lot of that lately and some of you are really longing for me to share more of my artistic process,” she wrote.

“I’ve been experiencing my creativity ever since last summer in a really special and private way,” Gaga added. “I wrote and produced music for a special project, I prepared for months developing my character for Joker, I filmed Joker for many months (a very introspective time), I have been running my start-up Haus Labs, doing philanthropic work, and additionally have been working on The Chromatica Ball film edit.”

Despite having a lot in the works, including her role as Harley Quinn in the upcoming Joker: Folie À Deux movie and now working on another, Gaga pointed out that she is really feeling happy and at peace — even if she doesn’t post as often.

“I can say for the first time in many years that my love of making art, music, fashion, and supporting community has never been more fulfilling,” Gaga wrote. “I may not be sharing as much of myself online as I have in the past, but I hope you know this time to myself has been extremely healing and recharging for my heart, mind, body, and creativity—to create within myself and to have a personal life that’s just for me.”

View Lady Gaga’s full post above.