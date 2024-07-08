Lady Gaga surprised a lot of people with her terrific performance in 2018’s A Star Is Born. The “Rain On Me” singer and Chappell Roan fan is still catching people off guard, even with an Academy Award nomination to her name.

While speaking at the Karlovy Vary International Film Festival, Joker: Folie à Deux casting director Francine Maisler revealed that Gaga wasn’t her idea to play Harley “Lee” Quinn in the film, but she’s thrilled she got the part. “She’s so good in it, you guys. She’s going to blow your mind. I didn’t suggest Lady Gaga. It wasn’t my idea. That was Todd Phillips, before me. But I will tell you, she’s really surprising — and really good,” she said, according to IndieWire.

Maisler continued, “I saw it and I was really surprised. I mean, we all knew what she could do in A Star Is Born, but I thought, ‘Oh, well, that’s kind of in her wheelhouse.’ Something she could do and just be real. But this… Man, she’s good. Joaquin [Phoenix, who plays Arthur Fleck] blows your mind, but that she could keep up with him, and be real — and not just wiped off the screen by what that role is and what the performance is — shows she’s good.”

Two different actors have won an Oscar for playing the Joker. Maybe Lady Gaga will be the first for Harley Quinn?

Joker: Folie à Deux comes out in theaters on October 4.