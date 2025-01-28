Joker: Folie À Deux was one of 2024’s most notable movies, but not for good reasons. The Joaquin Phoenix- and Lady Gaga-starring movie wasn’t received well commercially or critically, but Gaga doesn’t seem to be letting it bother her too much.

Gaga is the subject of a new Elle cover story that went live today (January 28), and in it, she was asked about the mixed reviews the movie has received. She responded:

“People just sometimes don’t like some things. It’s that simple. And I think to be an artist, you have to be willing for people to sometimes not like it. And you keep going even if something didn’t connect in the way that you intended.”

Speaking more generally about the fear of failure, she added, “When that makes its way into your life, that can be hard to get control of. It’s part of the mayhem.”

Elsewhere in the interview, she spoke about her upcoming album, Mayhem. As for how it sounds, she described it has having influences that include “’90s alternative, electro-grunge, Prince and Bowie melodies, guitar and attitude, funky bass lines, French electronic dance, and analog synths,” adding, “Mayhem is utter chaos! […] It breaks a lot of rules and has a lot of fun.”

Describing it in different terms, she also said, “As I’m writing, it assembles in my brain, then through the recording it becomes a full piece of color. Every song is a different shade. A lot of the songs on this album have a maroon, brown color to them. ‘Bad Romance’ was like that — it was reddish.”

Find the full feature here.