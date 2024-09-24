Lady Gaga is up to something: As Pop Crave points out, in New York and Los Angeles, billboards teasing “LG6.5” (also spelled “LG six.five” started popping up.

Notably, this comes after Gaga has spent the few days sharing mysterious teasers on Instagram. Starting on September 20, Gaga has shared posts that feature the phrases, “I’m ready for my interview,” “don’t tell me what to wear,” “no duct tape no mission,” “moon dust gets everywhere,” and “still not October.”

In an interview clip shared on September 22 (as Billboard notes), Gaga was asked about the teasers and she responded, “It’s a secret.”

It’s not currently clear what exactly any of this means, but some fans think, as Cosmopolitan notes, this could be related to her upcoming movie Joker: Folie à Deux, perhaps even a Harlequin is coming soon. At this point, that’s purely rumor and speculation, though.

Worth noting is that Gaga previously confirmed the first single from her upcoming seventh is currently set to release in October. Then, earlier this month, a Vogue cover story on Gaga revealed she is planning on releasing her seventh album in February 2025.

In that same Vogue profile, Gaga confirmed she’s engaged to Michael Polansky and revealed it was actually her mother who set them up.