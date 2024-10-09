A year before The Fame made her one of the biggest pop stars in the world, Lady Gaga played in front of a few dozen people at Lollapalooza. On August 2, 2007, Lady Gaga & The Starlight Revue performed a seven-song set in the middle of the afternoon (I bet the people who went to Playstation: SingStar instead are kicking themselves). Footage of the full performance was thought to be lost, but it was recently uploaded to the internet by “an official Lollapalooza videographer,” according to the meticulously detailed Gaga wiki.

You can watch the set above.

Reflecting on the pre-“Bad Romance” performance earlier this year, Gaga commented, “i made that outfit myself — bought the mirrors at M & J trimmings and glued them on the bra. that was my mic. and my disco ball. i didnt have a lot and my dub plates skipped that day.”

That DIY outfit actually got her in trouble with the cops. “I was outside the Lollapalooza festival in Chicago and this policeman came up and told me my hotpants were too short,” she previously revealed. “They weren’t really pants at all, but he got upset and I got a citation. All people will have seen is this half-naked girl on the street yelling, ‘It’s fashion! I’m an artist!’

Here’s the setlist for the performance:

1. “Blueberry Kisses”

2. “Dirty Ice Cream”

3. “Disco Heaven”

4. “Brown Eyes”

5. “Summerboy”

6. “Paparazzi”

7. “Boys Boys Boys”

Lady Gaga plans to release her seventh studio album next year.