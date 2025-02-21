Lady Gaga is heading to Brazil. Over the past several weeks, the “Abracadabra” singer has treated fans across the US to multiple live performances (i.e. SNL 50: The Homecoming Concert, FireAid LA Benefit Concert, Super Bowl LIX, and the2025 Grammys).

Now, Gaga is ready to take her talents abroad. Today (February 21), Lady Gaga took to Instagram to announced her forthcoming Brazilian bash, Mayhem On The Beach. On May 3, Lady Gaga and the Monsters (super fans) will storm Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil for a free show.

In the upload’s cation, Gaga expressed her excitement for the upcoming set. “It’s a great honor to be asked to sing for Rio,” she wrote. “For my whole career the fans in Brazil have been part of the lifeblood of the little monsters. I’ve been dying to come perform for you for years and was heartbroken when I had to cancel years ago because I was hospitalized.”

She continued: “Your understanding that I needed that time to heal meant the world to me. I am now coming back, and I feel better than ever, and I am working so hard to make sure this show is one you will never forget. Get ready for MAYHEM on the beach.”

With Lady Gaga’s seventh studio album, Mayhem, slated to drop on March 7 fans could not be more excited–so are Brazilian official.

According to reports, organizers and authorities believe Lady Gaga’s outdoor event could break a record previously held by Madonna. Last year, Madonna’s show on the same oceanfront pulled in 1.6 million attendees making it “the largest audience ever for a stand-alone concert by any artist in history.” Brazilian suspect Lady Gaga will out do that already astronomical number.

Lady Gaga’s Mayhem On The Beach concert will take place on May 3. The performance at Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil will be broadcasted live on Multishow and TV Globo. Find more information here.