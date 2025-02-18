Saturday Night Live has been going all out with celebrating its milestone 50th anniversary. It culminated with last weekend’s SNL50 special, but now, it’s time to move on, and that’s just what SNL is doing: Today (February 18), they show announced the guest hosts and musical guests for its next two episodes.

On March 1, comedian Shane Gillis is hosting, while Tate McRae will be the musical guest. On March 8, Lady Gaga will be both host and musical guest.

Gaga has an extensive history with SNL: She was a musical guest in 2009, 2011, and 2016, and she also pulled double duty for a 2013 episode. She also popped up to introduce a Bad Bunny performance during his 2023 episode.

As for McRae, this will be her second time on the show, as she was previously a musical guest in 2023, on an episode hosted by Jason Momoa.

Meanwhile, Gaga participated in the SNL anniversary festivities: On SNL50: The Homecoming Concert, she joined Andy Samberg to wield the piano for a rendition of “D*ck In A Box.” This comes as she’s in the middle of the promotional cycle for her upcoming album Mayhem. Just today, she shared the album’s tracklist, which includes recent singles “Abracadabra” and “Die With A Smile.”