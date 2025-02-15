Yesterday (February 14), most of the lovers were out enjoying Valentine’s Day. For the those with no plans, the SNL 50: The Homecoming Concert offered a night filled with hilarious moments.

Dozens of Saturday Night Live‘s beloved alum took to Radio City Music Hall’s stage to celebrate the late night staple’s historic anniversary. However, one of the most memorial moments turned out to be a crossover between a prior music guest and a comedian favorite. When Andy Samberg took to the joined Lady Gaga on stage no one knew what to expect. So, their performance of “D*ck In A Box” (viewable here), not only earned an electric response from within the venue but viewers at home.

Although Justin Timberlake was the original pop star featured in the SNL bit, Lady Gaga had no problem stepping in to belt out the not safe for work lyrics. Supporters across X (formerly Twitter) are raving about the duet.

“Nature is healing,” wrote one user.

“The layers on this bit,” chimed another user.

“And she made it sound good,” wrote another.

“She was in the videos originally,” penned one user reminding others of Gaga’s cameo.

“She sang ‘The Golden Rule’ with him (and Timberlake) previously,” added another referring to the SNL original song’s follow-up.

The SNL 50: The Homecoming Concert is exclusively available on Peacock. Find more information here.